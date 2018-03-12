Sridevi Chennai prayer meet: Suriya, Jyothika, AR Rahman and other Tamil stars condole with Boney Kapoor, Jahnvi and Khushi

Sridevi Chennai prayer meet: Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi, had flown in from Mumbai to be present as several Tamil celebrities paid their respects to the departed soul. Sridevi Chennai prayer meet: Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi, had flown in from Mumbai to be present as several Tamil celebrities paid their respects to the departed soul.

The who’s who of the Tamil film industry attend the prayer meeting held for late movie icon Sridevi on Sunday in Chennai. The actor’s family, including her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi, had flown in from Mumbai to be present as several Tamil celebrities paid their respects to the departed soul.

Suriya came to the event with his wife Jyothika. His brother Karthi was spotted with his parents. Composer AR Rahman and his family, filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj, Prabhudeva, Latha Rajinikanth, Meena, Radhika Sarthakumar, and Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Srikanth, Arun Vijay, director KS Ravikumar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and many other veteran actors took part in the prayer meeting too.

Actor Ajith along with his wife Shalini visited Sridevi’s Chennai residence on Sunday morning and met the late actor’s family and gave their condolences. Ajith had played a cameo in Sridevi’s comeback film English Vinglish in Tamil. Ajith’s cameo was essayed by Megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Hindi.

See all photos from Sridevi’s Chennai prayer meet:

#ThalaAjith offered his condolences to #Sridevi's family at her Chennai residence today.

Celebrities at #Sridevi Prayer Meeting held at her residence in Chennai yesterday

Two pillars of Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were not able to attend the event due to their other commitments. Kamal was on a two-day tour in Erode district, while Rajinikanth is on a pilgrimage to the Himalayas.

Rajinikanth and Kamal had, however, went to Mumbai to give their condolences to Boney Kapoor’s family following the news of the untimely death of Sridevi which broke out in the wee hours of February 24. They both had shared a very strong bond with Sridevi given that they had been part of each other’s life and career for a long time.

The Tamil film industry’s executive body Nadigar Sangam also organised a condolence meeting in Chennai on Sunday morning to pay tribute to Sridevi. It was attended by many office-bearers and other members of the film fraternity.

