Sridevi showers love on daughter Jhanvi Kapoor during her US vacation, see photos

Sridevi calls Jhanvi Kapoor her ‘angel.’ Sridevi calls Jhanvi Kapoor her ‘angel.’

After her recent release MOM, Sridevi is taking some time off from work with a vacation in the US. The 53-year-old actor is busy spending some quality time with her family, especially her daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. She has been sharing some candid pictures with them on Instagram calling them her ‘angels’ and ‘babies.’

Sridevi has often shared how she has a more than special bond with her two daughters, and her pictures make us believe her even more. The actor recently posted a new picture with Jhanvi and has written, “My angel 💕.”

Earlier, she had put up a picture capturing a perfect family moment from their lunch date. She wrote, “Family lunch joined by my favourite @raviudyawar 😊.” Well, we can’t help but notice how fabulous Jhanvi Kapoor looks in all of the snaps. Jhanvi is one of the few star kids who has managed to create buzz even before she has debuted in Bollywood. Not only is she always clicked with her mother but is even attacked by paparazzi when she steps out for the most everyday things, like going for a workout or the salon.

Recently in an interview, Sridevi expressed how unfair it was to compare the two considering her enormous experience in the industry. She added that Jhanvi is completely unaware about the pros and cons of being an actor.

Sridevi even disapproved Jhanvi’s choice of Bollywood as her career, but she received quite a backlash on her statement. Later, the MOM actor clarified that she has been always encouraging her daughters to be independent and have a life of their own but as a mother, she is bound to worry.

