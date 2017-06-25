Have no control on what’s being written about Jhanvi’s life: Sridevi

Sridevi says Jhanvi Kapoor used to get upset about what was being written about her on various platforms. Sridevi says Jhanvi Kapoor used to get upset about what was being written about her on various platforms.

Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor is yet to join Bollywood but the actress says she has already told her girl about the pros and cons of being an actor. The 53-year-old actress says initially Jhanvi was getting affected of what was being written about her personal life in media. “The other day she was very upset with reports that she was chasing a hero in a party, but that was not true. She was with director Gauri Shinde who was also there at the same party. Since it’s happening in the beginning of her career she isn’t liking it. She was quite upset and I was like, ‘Welcome to this world,” Sridevi said.

There were reports that Jhanvi had followed Ranbir Kapoor, supposedly her celebrity crush, around at a showbiz party. Sridevi says now that her daughter has decided to come into films, she really cannot stop anyone from writing about her. “There is nothing wrong in going out with friends. A person wants to write something wrong, he will write it even if you are just going out with friends. I can’t stop that as she is a public (figure now). I have no control over anything.” The actor says she knows her daughter too well, and therefore does not care what others say. “I know what she is doing and where she is going. I am a very friendly mom and my children share everything with me. I don’t have anything much to say about all this.”

Jhanvi has been in news for her appearance at social events and parties for a while now and Sridevi says she is okay with her getting all the attention by paparazzi. “Wherever she goes she gets clicked, so what do I say about that. Even when you go to a restaurant or gym or anywhere, they (media) are everywhere and I can’t blame them also as they are doing their job. “But at the same time it is quite tough (to deal with all this), but she has chosen this profession so she has to cope up with this.” Jhanvi, whose father, Boney Kapoor, is a well known producer, will be launched by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Meanwhile, Sridevi is gearing up for the release of her film “Mom” on July 7. The thriller is directed by Ravi Udyawar and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Ali in pivotal parts.

