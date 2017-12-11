I’m happy and concerned: Sridevi on daughter Janhvi’s Bollywood debut

Sridevi had recently turned heads at the red carpet of Lux Golden Rose Awards. Sridevi had recently turned heads at the red carpet of Lux Golden Rose Awards.

As Janhvi Kapoor begins shooting for her Bollywood debut, Dhadak, veteran actor Sridevi says like any mother, she is excited as well as concerned for her daughter.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is launching Janhvi and actor Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter in his forthcoming production, Dhadak, which is a remake of 2016 Marathi romance Sairat. Dhadak is being directed by Shashank Khaitan, who previously helmed Badrinath ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania, both of which were Karan’s hit productions.

Sharing her feelings about Janhvi’s entry into the film industry, Sridevi told reporters here, “It is a great feeling. I am excited, nervous, happy and concerned, as any mother would be. But she is a very hard working and very dedicated girl.”

The veteran star interacted with the media on Sunday evening at the red carpet of Lux Golden Rose Awards.

Earlier, Sridevi said that Janhvi is well prepared for the industry, “She has chosen this path and profession, and I have been in this industry for long. She has been watching me, and knows what she is getting into.”

Last month, in an interaction with indianexpress.com, filmmaker Boney Kapoor said that he is happy that his daughter is in “good hands” for Karan is launching her. Boney added that the young girl is quite focused and hardworking.

“The conversation (between him and Janhvi) is that you gotta be sincere, focused and put your heart in whatever you do. She is hardworking and she is putting everything into it (her first film),” he said.

