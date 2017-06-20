Sridevi: Not acting, seeing Jhanvi Kapoor married will give me greater pleasure

Sridevi didn’t want Jhanvi to enter Bollywood and discouraged her when Student of The Year 2 came her way. Sridevi didn’t want Jhanvi to enter Bollywood and discouraged her when Student of The Year 2 came her way.

Sridevi and daughters Khushi Kapoor and Jhanvi Kapoor have been tagged the Indian Kardashians. The two young girls are often seen with their famous mother, always looking like million dollars. In fact, even before Jhanvi makes her Bollywood debut, she is a star in her own right while Khushi rules Instagram. As Sridevi gets ready for her film Mom, the actor has been answering as many questions about herself as her famous daughters. It is her 300th film and her daughters viewed the film first and Sridevi says Jhanvi and Khushi were “speechless” after watching the film.

In an interview to Mid-Day, the actor said it is a close-knit family. “We are like friends. We spend a lot of time together. Our routine is always centered around each other. I have been coming home late these days because I’m busy dubbing and promoting the film. But no matter how late I get, Khushi, always welcomes me with a smile. She comes to my room as soon as I get back and we snuggle up in a quilt to watch a film together.”

Echoing the sentiments of Saif Ali Khan who recently said that he would have preferred for daughter Sara to enter a “stable profession” and not Bollywood, Sridevi also said that she didn’t want Jhanvi to enter Bollywood and discouraged her when Student of The Year 2 came her way. “She wanted to do the film and initially, I wasn’t in favour. I don’t think it’s a bad industry. I am a creation of this world. But, as a parent, it would give me greater joy to see her married. But her happiness matters more, and if she does well as an actress, I will be a proud mother.” She also revealed that Jhanvi comes to her and husband Boney Kapoor to consult about career decisions. She said that as parents they are “aware of every detail of her career.”

