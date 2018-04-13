Sridevi declared Best Actress at 65th National Film Awards

Sridevi was honoured with the Best Actress National Film Award for Mom. Sridevi was honoured with the Best Actress National Film Award for Mom.

Sridevi, who passed away on February 24, was today declared the Best Actress at the 65th National Film Awards for her performance in the film Mom. With a career of over five decades, Sridevi was a prolific artist who acted in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films.

Mom was her last feature-length film where she co-starred alongside Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film was directed by Ravi Udyawar. Mom is the story of a mother fighting to get revenge for her daughter after she is raped. In the film, Sridevi’s daughter was played by Pakistani actor Sajad Ali. Sridevi was unanimously praised for her performance in the film.

Earlier this year, Sridevi was honoured at the In Memoriam section at the Oscars 2018.

Also Read: 65th National Film Awards announcement LIVE UPDATES

Sridevi is known for her performances in films like Lamhe, Chandni, Sadma and Chaalbaaz among many others. In 2012, she had made her comeback in the film industry after a long gap of 15 years with Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish. Sridevi was known for her nuanced performances. Her comic timing, as well as her serious performances, were applauded by audience and critics alike.

Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote about Sridevi’s performance in her review of Mom,”Sri needs only a twitch or a glance to prove that she is a powerhouse, and there are several scenes she lifts by just being there.”

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor will make her debut in films this year as she stars alongside Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd