Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor on Sridevi’s National Award win: She was always a perfectionist

After delivering some impeccable performances in her more than five-decades-long career, late actor Sridevi has been conferred with the prestigious National Films Award in the Best Actor (Female) category for her role in the movie MOM. The big win of the actor at the 65th National Film Awards has left her fans, friends and family elated. Her husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters Janhvi and Khushi have expressed their happiness in a joint statement.

Releasing the statement hours after the announcement of the award by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, they said, “We are overjoyed to know that the Jury has conferred the Best Actor Award to Sridevi for her performance in MOM. It’s a very special moment for all of us. She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did. She was not just a super actor but a Super Wife and a Super Mom. Its time to celebrate her life and her achievements. She is not with us today but her legacy will always live on.”

Thanking the government for the award, they added, “We thank the Government of India, the Hon’ble Jury Members for this honour. We also take this opportunity to thank all our friends, her fans who have been sending us congratulatory messages. Thank you.”

A still from the movie MOM starring Sridevi. A still from the movie MOM starring Sridevi.

Sridevi passed away in February when she was away from her family in Dubai. The death of the 54-year-old actor, who began her Bollywood career as a child artist, came as a shock for her fans. MOM, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was Sridevi’s last film. Earlier this year, Sridevi was also honoured in the In Memoriam section at the Oscars 2018.

