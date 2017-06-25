Sridevi on Mr India sequel: ‘Mr India 2 will happen and I want Boneyji to make it’

Sridevi speaks about the possibility of making a remake of Mr India. Sridevi speaks about the possibility of making a remake of Mr India.

Enough has been said about the sequel of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer iconic film Mr India, which released in 1987. However, till now there was no official word about it. Now, Sridevi herself has given a confirmation about the sequel, and we cannot be much happier.

In an interview to Bombay Times Sridevi said, “Would I like to make Mr India 2? Yes, I would love to. I am itching to make a few more films like that. It is too early to talk about it, but Mr India 2 is definitely on, because wherever we go, we are always asked about it, and it’s very rare to see such eagerness for a sequel. Mr India 2 will happen… I want Boneyji to make it. And I think he will do it. The story isn’t finalised yet, so it hasn’t reached a stage where we can say anything more about it.”

However, would its lead cast include Anil Kapoor and Sridevi yet again? Well, only future has the answer to it. But if they do make a comeback, it is going to be a cherry on the cake.

Meanwhile, Sridevi is busy promoting her upcoming film, MOM. Talking about what drew the actor towards this project, the veteran actor in a conversation with indianexpress.com said, “When I heard the one-line story of MOM, it really touched me. It had nothing do with challenging the inner actor in me.”

She further spoke about the theme of the film, “This film is about a mother-daughter relationship as well as that of a father-daughter. Definitely, as a mother, I found it easier to play the role.”

