Sridevi’s mortal remains reach India

After a long wait, Sridevi’s mortal remains have reached India. Dubai police and prosecution gave clearance, issued a death certificate and the Indian consulate in Dubai cancelled her passport and issued a certificate, after which Sridevi’s mortal remains were flown back to the country. Vipul, the Consul General of India, confirmed that Dubai Police has closed Sridevi’s case.

The sources earlier informed that the process of getting bodies back to India from Gulf countries, including the UAE, is a time-consuming process. They said Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Navdeep Singh Suri and Consul General of India in Dubai, Vipul and Indian Consulate representatives were coordinating with Dubai Police and other authorities concerned. “It usually takes about a week or more sometimes to get this whole process completed. We are trying to get it done faster than usual,” a source said.

Sridevi passed away on February 24, leaving a void in the industry. After lot of speculation, it was confirmed by the Dubai police on Monday that the veteran actor died of “accidental drowning” in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness. “Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, Dubai Police today stated that the death of Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following the loss of consciousness. Dubai Police has transferred the case to Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases,” the Dubai police tweeted on Monday evening.

The actor was in the foreign land to attend the wedding of nephew Mohit Marwah along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Elder daughter Janhvi missed the family function due to her work commitments.

