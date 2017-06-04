Sridevi at MOM trailer launch: Today we’ll talk about Jhanvi’s mom, we’ll talk about Jhanvi’s Bollywood debut later

Sridevi’s elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut has been making much news for sometime now. Sridevi’s elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut has been making much news for sometime now.

Bollywood diva Sridevi is back. But this time, it is nothing close to her last act in English Vinglish. In her new film MOM, she is in a totally different avatar, of a mother trying to chose between ‘wrong and more wrong’ while facing a choice between Love, Trust and Suspect. The thriller also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna and its trailer which released recently, has already left the fans intrigued about its unique plot. Though MOM is Sridevi’s 300th film, but the actor says she still feels like a newcomer in the film industry.

Sridevi is always as enthusiastic as a debutante and would like to do as many films as possible. “I feel like it’s my first film, I feel like a newcomer. It’s a long way to go,” Sridevi said at the trailer launch of MOM on Saturday.

The 53-year-old star said working on the film was a great experience, mainly Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. She was all praise for director Ravi Udaywar too. “Ravi Udaywar, my director, had a beautiful vision for the film and Boney Kapoor is an amazing producer. It was nice working with Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui we miss them (on promotions),” she said.

Sridevi said script is still her priority while signing a film and the gripping plot of MOM was the reason for her to say yes to the project. However, when quizzed about her elder daughter Jhanvi’s much awaited Bollywood debut, Sridevi replied, “Today we will talk about Jhanvi’s mom we will talk about Jhanvi later.

Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi and Khushi grabbed a lot of eyeballs at the trailer launch. The two young girls have been hogging all the limelight at various Bollywood parties due to their glam quotient and immense style statement.

Check out some pictures of Sridevi with her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi at MOM trailer launch, which were shared on the social media.

MOM is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malyalam. It will hit the theatres on July 7.

