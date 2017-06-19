Sridevi’s latest photoshoot proves why we call her the real diva of Bollywood, see photos

Sridevi becomes the cover girl for Filmfare and her pictures are surreal. Sridevi becomes the cover girl for Filmfare and her pictures are surreal.

Sridevi is a true diva whose era will never end. The actor, who will soon be seen in MOM, recently shot for Filmfare magazine’s latest issue and we cannot go calm about it. Sridevi is looking drop-down gorgeous and giving the current breed of Bollywood ladies, a run for their money. She fairly deserves the title of being an epitome of grace, beauty and talent, who seems to be growing younger with every passing year. Who would believe that she is a mother to two young daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi? In fact, Jhanvi is also ready to make her debut in Bollywood and it seems her first competition is none other than her mother herself. Jhanvi is definitely lucky to have a mother with an incredible body of work and such an elegance.

Whether it is a serious film like Sadma or a comedy like Chaalbaaz, the queen of expressions, Sridevi has nailed it all. Now, the actor is heading for the release of her upcoming film MOM, and we are patiently waiting for her to spread her charisma over the screen yet again.

It is but natural that Jhanvi would be compared to Sridevi and her body of work. But it is just not her but every female actor in the industry who owes Sridevi a lot. She has been a reference point of acting lessons and we often see the current generation of female actors aping her style. From Sonakshi Sinha to Jacqueline Fernandez, everyone has gushed over Sridevi’s timeless beauty.

For now, the actor would soon begin promotions of MOM, which also stars Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. MOM is a thriller, which revolves around Sridevi’s character. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, MOM is scheduled for July 7 release.

