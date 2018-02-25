These photos and videos of Sridevi at Mohit Marwah’s wedding are heartbreaking

While the Kapoor family was still in the celebration mode and a number of inside clicks and videos were being shared from Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala’s wedding, the news of Sridevi’s demise is shocking. While the Kapoor family was still in the celebration mode and a number of inside clicks and videos were being shared from Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala’s wedding, the news of Sridevi’s demise is shocking.

It is a tough time for Sridevi’s family, friends and fans. It was just two days back when the actor was sharing clicks from her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding for which the whole Kapoor family was in UAE. Sridevi, husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor along with others like Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Athiya Shetty, Aadar Jain, Seema Khan and Anand Ahuja had a good time at the wedding.

Here are a few pictures of the Bollywood diva that she shared on her Instagram account just two days back.

Manish Malhotra on Saturday shared a click with the actor and wrote, “This was our last picture together and just 4 days ago .. I will never able to get over this loss.”

See other photos of Sridevi from Mohit Marwah’s wedding:

See these dance videos of Sridevi too:

An actress who was known for her phenomenal dancing…this was #Sridevi ji’s last dance at a wedding in #Dubai … The song was #KaalaChashma …. Boney Kapoor ji is also there in the video… pic.twitter.com/YAvdKbohle — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) February 25, 2018

Mohit Marwah too shared a note for late Sridevi which read, “You were more than a legend 🙏🏽 Your vacuum will always be felt.”

See Mohit Marwah’s note for Sridevi here:

We will always miss you, Sridevi.

