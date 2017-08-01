Sridevi goes on a lunch date with family, we can’t take our eyes off Jhanvi Kapoor

Sridevi and Jhanvi Kapoor spend time together in Los Angeles. Sridevi and Jhanvi Kapoor spend time together in Los Angeles.

After wrapping up MOM, Sridevi is on a family trip to unwind herself from the stress. The 53-year-old actor is spending some quality time with family, especially her daughters Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi has often spoken about how the three share a friend-like bond, and going by a few pictures that Sridevi has shared on her Instagram, we can definitely believe her. Today, the actor posted a picture with her family after having a great lunch together. While the picture captures a perfect family moment, we bet you cannot take your eyes off the next Bollywood beauty Jhanvi Kapoor. In fact, even Sridevi doesn’t look any less glamorous.

Jhanvi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut this year. While the project is still under wraps, Jhanvi’s pictures and her prep-up for the industry is surely making people go gaga over her. In fact, this beautiful lady has her own fan following already. While Sridevi is said to be among the best female actors in the film industry, it is to be seen if Jhanvi can match up to fans’ expectations.

However, the MOM actor during her film promotions had told media that it would be unfair to compare Jhanvi with her as she started working right from the age of 4 and knew all about the industry, while Jhanvi is completely unaware about the pros and cons of being an actor.

She also narrated an incident when Jhanvi was upset with rumours about her dating life but the MOM actor made her understand that this is something she would have to deal with every now and then.

Meanwhile, both Sridevi and Jhanvi are having a great time in Los Angeles, and we cannot wait to see more updates about their trip.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd