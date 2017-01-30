Sridevi, daughters Jhanvi and Khushi make for a drop dead gorgeous images. See pics

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor share picture perfect moments with their daughters, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor share picture perfect moments with their daughters, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Sridevi was a wonder kid herself when she was young. She debuted in Telugu industry at the age of four and since then, never looked back. But the actor was adamant that her kids would not dive into the world of glamour so early in their lives and encouraged them to concentrate on their education first. And now, when her daughters — Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor — are grown up, we just cannot take our eyes off them.

In fact, it is to be noted that the daughters have been making public appearances more than ever these days. Is it because Jhanvi is on her way to make her big Bollywood debut with a Karan Johar film? Well, we cannot be happier because Jhanvi seems to be absolutely ready for her first film and what can be a better launchpad than a Karan Johar film!

While their mommy has always been ageless beauty and is even now setting some high standards of fashion, her kids are also leaving no stone unturned in personifying the meaning of ‘drop dead gorgeous’ every day. Interestingly, these pictures also give us an insight about how these three ladies are connected with each other. Wherever you may see them, Jhanvi and Khushi always have their mother around. Ain’t that cute?

Check out Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Sridevi’s pictures here:

Well, we are sure that Jhanvi Kapoor is a total star in the making. The star-kid has been making news every now and then for her rumored debut. She is rumored to be making her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s project ‘Shiddat’ opposite Varun Dhawan. Well, it seems like KJo has taken responsibility of launching every star kid in B-town. However, there are has no buzz about it lately.

