Sridevi’s funeral to be held on February 28

Bollywood diva Sridevi’s funeral will take place on Wednesday afternoon in Mumbai, the family said in a statement. In a detailed announcement, the family said her body will be kept at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala for people to pay their last respects before it is taken for cremation.

The statement read, “On behalf of Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor, the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families, a sincere thanks to the media for your continued sensitivity and support during this emotional moment.

Here are the details:

Condolences and last respects

Date & Time: February 28, 9.30 am to 12.30 pm

Address: Celebration Sports Club, Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400053

The statement further read, “The last journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans.”

It also had the details of the funeral. According to the statement, the funeral will take place at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery.

Here are the details:

Cremation Ceremony

Address: Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery, Next to Pawan Hans, SV Road, Vile Parle West

Date & Time: February 28, 3.30 pm onwards

Sridevi, known as Indian cinema’s first woman superstar, passed away in her hotel room in the Jumeirah Emirates Towers on February 24.

Sridevi is survived by husband Boney Kapoor, daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

