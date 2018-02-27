India waits for Sridevi: LIVE UPDATES

Bollywood legend Sridevi passed away on February 24. On Monday, Dubai Police revealed that Sridevi’s death ‘occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness.’ Dubai Police tweeted the following statement: “Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, #DubaiPolice today stated that the death of Indian actress #Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness. #DubaiPolice has transferred the case to #Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.”
Sridevi along with the entire Kapoor family was in UAE to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah. The news of Sridevi’s death came as a huge shock to the entire film fraternity as well as her fans.
According to the latest update, after thorough investigation by various governmental agencies, Sridevi’s mortal remains are still in the mortuary in Dubai.
As reported earlier, Dubai Police has transferred the case to Dubai Public Prosecution who will now take a call on further investigation. Sridevi's body is currently at the Dubai mortuary and it needs clearance before being taken to the embalming unit in Muhaisna.
Talking about the standard procedure for the embalming of bodies in Dubai, The Khaleej Times reports that the usual embalming happens from 7 AM to 5 PM (Dubai Time) in the Muhaisna unit. But in exceptional cases when they get a call from higher authorities, the officials can also perform the embalming at any given time.
On Monday, Dubai Police tweeted, "#DubaiPolice has transferred the case to #Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.”
Talking about the role of Dubai Public Prosecution to Khaleej Times, Anuradha Vobbiliselty, an advocate and legal consultant at Dr Ibrahim Al Mulla legal consultants, said, "After the completion police investigation, all death cases of expatriates, including natural and unnatural death, are transferred to public prosecution department. If the prosecution feels that further investigation and another post-mortem is required, they can ask the concerned authorities to stop the repatriation of the deceased."
According to Khaleej Times, Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor only provided his testimony to Dubai Police. Contrary to rumours, he was not called in by the police on Monday for further interrogation.
Rajinikanth reaches Kapoor residence to offer condolences.
Shah Rukh Khan visits Anil Kapoor's residence to pay his respects.
Kamal Haasan drops by Anil Kapoor's residence to offer condolences to the bereaved family.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Anil Kapoor's residence.
A day after her death, Dubai police on Monday said veteran actor Sridevi died of accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness. The case has now been transferred to the Dubai Public Prosecution, which is expected to complete legal procedures.
“Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, Dubai Police today stated that the death of Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness. Dubai Police has transferred the case to Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases,” the Dubai police tweeted Monday evening. Sources said Indian authorities were waiting for clearance from Dubai prosecution before proceeding further.
After Dubai police and prosecution gives clearance, a death certificate will then be issued by police, officials said after which the Indian consulate in Dubai will cancel her passport and issue a certificate which allows the body to be transported back to India.
Before the body can leave the country, it must be embalmed at Al Maktoum Hospital Mortuary, which requires another police no objection certificate. The process takes at least three hours and the body must be identified both before and after the embalming, sources said.