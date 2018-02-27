India waits for Sridevi: LIVE UPDATES

Veteran actor Sridevi passed away at the age of 54. Veteran actor Sridevi passed away at the age of 54.

Bollywood legend Sridevi passed away on February 24. On Monday, Dubai Police revealed that Sridevi’s death ‘occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness.’ Dubai Police tweeted the following statement: “Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, #DubaiPolice today stated that the death of Indian actress #Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness. #DubaiPolice has transferred the case to #Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.”

Sridevi along with the entire Kapoor family was in UAE to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah. The news of Sridevi’s death came as a huge shock to the entire film fraternity as well as her fans.

According to the latest update, after thorough investigation by various governmental agencies, Sridevi’s mortal remains are still in the mortuary in Dubai.

