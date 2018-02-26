Sridevi’s final journey: Funeral likely to happen today

Bollywood actor Sridevi passed away at the age of 54. Bollywood actor Sridevi passed away at the age of 54.

On the morning of February 25, the world woke up to the heartbreaking news of the demise of Bollywood acting legend – Sridevi. Sridevi died of a cardiac arrest around 11 PM on February 24. She was in UAE with the entire Kapoor family to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah. The news of Sridevi’s death came as a huge shock to the entire film fraternity as well as her fans.

Only after the postmortem and final paperwork are completed in Dubai, will Sridevi’s mortal remains be brought back to Mumbai. A private jet flew to Dubai from Mumbai to carry the late actor’s body. The funeral is likely to take place at the Hindu Samshaan Bhoomi in Juhu on Monday.

