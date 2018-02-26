Sridevi’s final journey: Funeral likely to happen today

On the morning of February 25, the world woke up to the heartbreaking news of the demise of Bollywood acting legend – Sridevi. Sridevi died of a cardiac arrest around 11 PM on February 24. She was in UAE with the entire Kapoor family to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah. The news of Sridevi’s death came as a huge shock to the entire film fraternity as well as her fans.
Only after the postmortem and final paperwork are completed in Dubai, will Sridevi’s mortal remains be brought back to Mumbai. A private jet flew to Dubai from Mumbai to carry the late actor’s body. The funeral is likely to take place at the Hindu Samshaan Bhoomi in Juhu on Monday.
Follow all the updates:
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
- Feb 26, 2018 at 10:13 amAnil Kapoor shined because of Sridevi and they use to remake all Kamal Hassan's movies from SouthReply
- Feb 26, 2018 at 9:51 amA very fine tune actress,----equavelant to male superstar amitabh Bachan,---would fit easily into any role,---a one major female superstar who did not bowed down and got fooled by MULLASS MUZZIES of khans,---and kept her dignity,---and spirituality and religion with head high and full respect,---all Hindus around the globe will today grieve and mourn with her family with high respect and condolence and would bless her for her demise by saying RIP,----this kind of respect will not be showered upon the kapoor S like karishma who has let her self down and millions of Hindus with shame,----RIP beloved queen of Bollywood,---SRI DEVI,--Jai hindReply
- Feb 26, 2018 at 9:50 amA very fine tune actress,----equavelant to male superstar amitabh Bachan,---would fit easily into any role,---a one major female superstar who did not bowed down and got fooled by MULLASS MUZZIES of khans,---and kept her dignity,---and spirituality and religion with head high and full respect,---all Hindus around the globe will today grieve and mourn with her family with high respect and condolence and would bless her for her demise by saying RIP,----this kind of respect will not be showered upon the lowest standard and shameless illiterate kapoor's like untrust-worthy bi-t-ch like KAREENA who has let her self down and millions of Hindus with shame,----RIP beloved queen of Bollywood,---SRI DEVIReply
- Feb 26, 2018 at 9:34 amIndian film industry is in a big shock and in a big loss. May her soul rest in peace.Reply
- Feb 26, 2018 at 9:10 amI watched almost all her movies in 80s and 90s. RIP.Reply
- Load More Comments
While Sridevi's last rites will be performed after her mortal remains arrive in Mumbai, Bollywood celebrities have begun to drop by Anil Kapoor's residence to offer their condolences to the family.
(Photo by Varinde Chawla)
Also Read | Sridevi demise: Bollywood celebrities drop by Anil Kapoor’s residence to offer condolences
While the nation and the film fraternity including Bollywood and south industries continue to mourn Sridevi's sudden demise, we take a look back at her career and life in pictures.
See Photos | Sridevi no more: A pictorial tribute to the Bollywood diva
Sridevi's body is expected to be flown to Mumbai on a chartered aircraft Monday morning, and arrangements for her final rites were being finalised late on Sunday night.
(Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
Crowds had gathered outside Sridevi's home in Lokhandwala on Sunday for a glimpse of the deceased superstar. Awaiting the arrival of the funeral cortège, the dozens of fans finally lost patience.
Sridevi's mortal remains are expected to be brought back to India today. The funeral and last rites will be performed accordingly.
A statement issued on Sunday evening by Sridevi’s family said: “Boney Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked by the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor.”