Sridevi cremated with state honours, fans from across the country mourn

Late actor Sridevi accompanied by family and fans on her last journey. Late actor Sridevi accompanied by family and fans on her last journey.

Sridevi, 54, passed away on Saturday in Dubai. Her mortal remains were brought to the actor’s residence at Green Acres on Tuesday night. This morning, her condolence meet at Celebration Sports Club at Lokhandwala Complex was attended by fans from all across the country and Sridevi’s colleagues from the film industry. The Kapoor family stood by the actor’s mortal remains including husband Boney Kapoor, daughters Jahnvi and Khushi and the members of the Kapoor clan.

Bollywood celebrities like Rekha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Akshaye Khanna, Farah Khan, Vidya Balan, Sushmita Sen, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farhan Akhtar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, John Abraham, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and many others were in attendance. Her co-stars from the South Indian film industry also came to pay their last respects. The condolence meet in Lokhandwala lasted for over three hours.

Also Read | India bids tearful adieu to Sridevi: Highlights

Sridevi was dressed in a red saree as per customs. She was given a state funeral and her body was wrapped in tricolour. There was also a gun salute before the cremation. The mortal remains of the late actor were in a glass clasket on a truck which was decked up in white flowers as it made way to the crematorium. Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Anil Kapoor were seen on the truck alongside the glass casket. ‘Sridevi Amar Rahe’ was chanted through the streets as the truck made its way towards the crematorium.

The truck left from Celebration Sports Club shortly after 2 pm and made its way towards Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery on S.V. Road. With fans swarming the streets of Mumbai, the truck reached the crematorium at around 3:50 pm.

As the truck made its way inside the crematorium, Shah Rukh Khan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Anil Ambani, Swanand Kirkire, Randhir Kapoor, Prasoon Joshi, Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar and others also reached the crematorium to bid adieu to the icon.

As per IANS, the late actor’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor performed the final rituals before the cremation with husband Boney standing close by.

The family of the late actor issued a statement asking the media to respect the privacy of the family as they grieve in these trying times.

The sea of fans travelling alongside the truck showed the large fan following Sridevi enjoyed for almost five decades of her career. Her untimely demise came as a shock and it truly is a difficult time for the family of the deceased actor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd