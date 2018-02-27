Watching Sridevi’s films affected every Indian Girl in more ways than we know

Sridevi spread her charisma on screen every time. Sridevi spread her charisma on screen every time.

Sridevi’s films had a major impact on girls in the 1990s and early 2000s. Personally, I have danced around with nine bangles in both my hands, fancied falling in love with an older man and learned how to be fun.

Here are some of the characters that Sridevi portrayed on screen, and bedazzled not just me, but generations to come.

Chandni in Chandni

Chandni was the quintessential Yash Raj heroine. She spread her charisma on screen. She was magic every time she danced and made her lover’s heart dance along with her. Chandni taught us all how to dance like no one’s watching, how to smile and to laugh enough that happiness spreads like an untamed fire.

I have danced around with nine bangles each on both my hands. Girls could finally dance at weddings without thinking ‘log kya kahenge?!’ (What will the people say?!). Chandni added dollops of glamour and sensuality in dancing like never before.

Pallavi and Pooja in Lamhe

Pallavi and Pooja changed the way I looked at love. Here, love didn’t come with an age tag. Pallavi dancing like the desert breeze in “Morni Baga Ma” made every girl dance along with her. Pooja’s undeterred love for her Kunwarji and the ease with which she questioned the societal norms that an older man can’t be with a younger woman, her nonchalance was liberating. Her childlike excitement in “Meri bindiya” made us all want to look as beautiful as her in two hair braids. In the song “Kabhi Main Kahoon”, Pooja running in her white dress on the lush greens of London, and Viren holding her hand and helping her get onto the helicopter is our version of a fairytale.

Seema in Mr India

Seema did it all. Sridevi played the role of a perky journalist who hated kids. She oozed sensuality in that iconic blue chiffon sari, which is still in vogue. Seema as Charlie Chaplin was magic all over again. Seema made the nation laugh hysterically. Shekhar Kapur made Sridevi do everything we always wanted her to. As Seema, she was funny, arrogant and sensual.

Sashi in English Vinglish

Sashi reinforced that a woman deserves equal love and respect as the man of the house. She also taught us that only you can break the walls you create around yourself.

Now that Sridevi is gone, I am haunted by a slow melody of “Meri bindya” playing in my head.

