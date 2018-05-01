Boney Kapoor planning film on Sridevi’s life?

Sridevi died of ‘accidental drowning’ in February this year. Sridevi died of ‘accidental drowning’ in February this year.

While the untimely death of India’s first superstar Sridevi in February left a vacuum in Indian cinema, a movie, chronicling her life, struggles and success, is reportedly in the works.

As per reports, filmmaker Boney Kapoor is planning to make a feature or a documentary on Sridevi’s life and has already registered titles like Sri, Sridevi and Sri Ma’am with the Title Registration Committee of the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA).

According to Mid-Day, Boney Kapoor confirmed his plans. “There are plans to make a film, but I can’t tell you whether it will be a biopic or documentary. I don’t see the need to rush into anything. Whenever there is any further development, everyone will come to know about it,” he told the publication.

As per sources, work on the script is in full swing and Boney Kapoor has roped in a leading writer for the film on the life of Sridevi who worked in 300 films in multiple languages. Reports also suggest that portions of the film will include Sridevi’s personal life, marriage with Boney Kapoor and how she gave up her acting career to bring up her two daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

Sridevi died due to ‘accidental drowning’ in the bathtub of her Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018. The actor along with the entire Kapoor clan were in Dubai to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah. While most of her family returned, Sridevi stayed back due to personal reasons, until the terrible turn of events took place.

