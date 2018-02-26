Sridevi forensic report: The actor died of accidental drowning

Actor Sridevi died of accidental drowning, the forensic report issued in Dubai has stated. The report has been handed over to the actor’s family. It was earlier reported that Sridevi had died of cardiac arrest around 11 pm on February 24 in a Dubai hotel’s bathroom.
The official handle of Dubai Police has confirmed the news on Twitter, “Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, #DubaiPolice today stated that the death of Indian actress #Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness.” They also tweeted, “Dubai Police has transferred the case to Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.”
As of now, Indian officials are doing the paperwork related to the repatriation of the body from Dubai to India. Once the papers are ready, the body will be embalmed. The Indian Consulate will formally hand over the body to Boney Kapoor or a person authorised by him.
#DubaiPolice has transferred the case to #Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.
Her body is likely to reach Mumbai in a few hours following which the last rites will be held.
Sridevi was in UAE with the Kapoor family to attend the wedding ceremony of a relative, Mohit Marwah. The news of Sridevi’s death came as a huge shock to the entire film fraternity as well as her fans.
