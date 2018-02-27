Sridevi’s death: Dubai prosecutor closes case, body handed over

Sridevi’s body has been handed over to her relatives. Sridevi’s body has been handed over to her relatives.

Indian actress Sridevi Kapoor drowned in her bathtub after losing consciousness and the case had been closed after investigation, Dubai Prosecutor’s office said. The body was handed over to her bereaved family.

No foul play was apparently suspected by the investigators, leading to closure of the case

A tweet from the official feed of the Government of Dubai Media Office read: “The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Emirate of Dubai has decided to hand over the body of Indian actress Sridevi Kapoor to her relatives on Tuesday after the investigation of her death and the closure of the incident.”

“The decision to release the body came after all the investigations and procedural matters followed in such incidents were completed, in order to determine all its circumstances and ensure that justice was done within the framework of the law,” the tweet read.

In another tweet, Dubai Public Prosecutor said that “as per the forensic report, the death of the Indian actress occurred due to accidental drowning following loss of consciousness. The case has now been closed.”

Dubai Public Prosecution has approved the release of the body of the Indian actress Sridevi to her family following the completion of a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of her death. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 27, 2018

Dubai Public Prosecution stressed that all regular procedures followed in such cases have been completed. As per the forensic report, the death of the Indian actress occurred due to accidental drowning following loss of consciousness. The case has now been closed. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 27, 2018

On Saturday evening, Sridevi drowned in the bathtub of room number 2201 at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel here.

The Dubai Police had also recorded the statement of Sridevi’s producer husband Boney Kapoor.

Sources told Gulf News that the filmmaker was called to the Bur Dubai police station for questioning. The police took his statement after which he was allowed to return to his hotel.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, step-son of Sridevi, on Tuesday flew to Dubai to “be with his father at the hotel”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd