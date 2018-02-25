  • Associate Sponsor
Sridevi passes away at 54: Bollywood mourns death of the legend

Sridevi, who was last seen in MOM, died of cardiac arrest in Dubai today, sending shock waves across Bollywood. Priyanka Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez and other have tweeted their grief.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 25, 2018 3:26 am
sridevi, manish malhotra, sridevi in manish malhotra, iffi 2017, sridevi at iffi 2017, sridevi in black, jahnvi kapoor, sridevi and jahnvi kapoor at iffi 2017, sridevi fashion, sridevi style, sridevi news, sridevi latest photos, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Sridevi died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday.
Veteran Bollywood actor Sridevi passed away on Saturday night. She was 54. The entire Bollywood and the television industry is saddened by the news of her sudden demise. Riteish Deshmukh, Mouni Roy, Bhagyashree, Richa Sharma among others have tweeted expressing their grief.

While Riteish wrote, “Terrible terrible news…. Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More … 🙏🏽 RIP,” Raj Kundra tweeted, “Heartbroken by this news!! She was One of the finest kindest souls I ever knew :( speechless shocked 😶 😪 #RIP #Sridevi this is just not right at all! May god give all the family strength at this darkest hour.” Nimrat Kaur also wrote on Twiter, “Absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of #Sridevi. What a dark black terrible moment in time. Gutted.”

Manish Malhotra, who was a dear friend of Sridevi, was devastated to hear the news. He said, “I’m devastated. I’m coming to Mumbai back from Singapore airport. It is such an unfortunate incident.”

Priyanka Chopra and Sushmita Sen also could not believe the news and shared their condolences on Twitter. Priyanka tweeted, “I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP.”

“I just heard Ma’am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock…cant stop crying…,” wrote Sushmita.

The news of her death was confirmed by brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor. He told indianexpress.com, “Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don’t know more details yet.” Sridevi suffered a cardiac arrest while she was with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor in the UAE.

RIP Sridevi.

  1. S
    Sam
    Feb 25, 2018 at 5:21 am
    This is the saddest new for me from bolloywood, I have never admired anyone as much as I did with Sri Devi. She was one of a kind the best actress I know of. Hindi cinema isn’t the same without these fine old time actors and won’t ever be the same again! I’m honestly so sad but same time still can’t believe she is no more feels like a close person to me maybe is because I grew up watching her! May you rest in peace and praying for your family in thus time of sadness. God blesss
    1. Basant Bhatt
      Feb 25, 2018 at 5:12 am
      Pehlai bhi vinod mehra ki death Dubai mai thee. Jagjeet singh survive kar gai. Shahrukh ji Mat jao dubai. This place is not suitable for Indian cinema people.
      1. S
        Susmita Patel
        Feb 25, 2018 at 4:45 am
        I am devastated.. speechless... God bless her soul. and give strength to all family member to face the situation. May your soul rest in peace.(Sridevi)
