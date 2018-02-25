Sridevi passes away at 54: Bollywood mourns death of the legend

Veteran Bollywood actor Sridevi passed away on Saturday night. She was 54. The entire Bollywood and the television industry is saddened by the news of her sudden demise. Riteish Deshmukh, Mouni Roy, Bhagyashree, Richa Sharma among others have tweeted expressing their grief.
While Riteish wrote, “Terrible terrible news…. Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More … 🙏🏽 RIP,” Raj Kundra tweeted, “Heartbroken by this news!! She was One of the finest kindest souls I ever knew :( speechless shocked 😶 😪 #RIP #Sridevi this is just not right at all! May god give all the family strength at this darkest hour.” Nimrat Kaur also wrote on Twiter, “Absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of #Sridevi. What a dark black terrible moment in time. Gutted.”
Manish Malhotra, who was a dear friend of Sridevi, was devastated to hear the news. He said, “I’m devastated. I’m coming to Mumbai back from Singapore airport. It is such an unfortunate incident.”
Priyanka Chopra and Sushmita Sen also could not believe the news and shared their condolences on Twitter. Priyanka tweeted, “I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP.”
“I just heard Ma’am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock…cant stop crying…,” wrote Sushmita.
The news of her death was confirmed by brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor. He told indianexpress.com, “Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don’t know more details yet.” Sridevi suffered a cardiac arrest while she was with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor in the UAE.
