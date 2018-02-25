LIVE UPDATES | Tributes pour in for Sridevi; have lost a friend says Rajinikanth

Sridevi, 54, died after suffering a cardiac arrest. Sridevi, 54, died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

SRIDEVI DEAD: The first female superstar of Bollywood, Sridevi died on Saturday night after a cardiac arrest. The legendary actor was in Dubai with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor for Mohit Marwah’s wedding festivities. Jahnvi Kapoor didn’t attend the wedding and was in Mumbai due to her work commitments. The news of Sridevi’s death came as a shock to the entire film and television fraternity. Even the fans of the Chandni actor are saddened by the sudden demise of their superstar. Sanjay Kapoor, brother of Boney Kapoor confirmed the news to indianexpress.com and said, “Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here. I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don’t know more details yet.”

Sridevi tributes – Follow all the updates here:

