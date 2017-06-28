Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor auditions for Remo D’Souza’s Dance Plus

While Jhanvi Kapoor is prepping up for her Bollywood debut, Khushi Kapoor begins her Television journey. While Jhanvi Kapoor is prepping up for her Bollywood debut, Khushi Kapoor begins her Television journey.

The film industry has been buzzing about Bollywood star Sridevi’s elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor’s impending film debut for quite some time, but away from the limelight it’s her younger kid, Khushi, who has already taken her first big step towards realising her ambition. Khushi has auditioned for Star Plus’ dance reality show, Dance Plus, which is judged by choreographer-director Remo D’Souza.

Spotted mostly accompanying her mother and sister, not much had been written about Khushi and her future plans. So, when the teenager came to audition for the show’s third season, no one recognised her. “She hasn’t been seen as much as Jhanvi so people didn’t know her. Also, Khushi didn’t reveal her identity. It was only when she reached the top 35 and performed in front of Remo sir that people realised she is Sridevi’s daughter,” a source close to the development told indianexpress.com. Apparently, she wanted to clear the auditions through her skills and not by the influence that her mother’s name holds.

Remo is yet to take a call on her performance so, one will have to wait to see if Khushi makes it to the final stage round and finally be seen on the small screen. Her sister, meanwhile, is reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter in a Dharma film. The movie, apparently, is the official remake of Hollywood romance The Fault In Our Stars and Shashank Khaitan, of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania fame, will helm it. Shashank’s last directorial venture was this year’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which was also a Dharma project.

