Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar watch Baywatch together. Why are photos going viral?

As far as movie screenings go, it was yet another celeb premiere attended by Bollywood celebs. The film was Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch but as the film’s villain Priyanka is away in Germany, it was lacking its star attraction. However, it seems Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar showing up with Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor more than made up for the celeb quotient of the evening. Cameras started clocking and soon the pictures were sending internet into a meltdown. Granted both Ishaan and Jhanvi looked great but why such a reaction? It was caused apparently by reports that Shahid Kapoor is not very happy with rumours that Ishaan and Jhanvi are dating.

Ishaan Khattar, till now known as Shahid’s half brother, is making his debut in acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s film, Beyond the Clouds, which also stars Malvika Mohanan. The film is set in India and it is a dream debut for the youngster. Jhanvi is waiting for her debut and daddy Boney Kapoor has confirmed that she will be launched by Karan Johar.

This is not the first time that we saw Ishaan and Jhanvi together. Earlier, the two watched Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania together and internet had suffered a meltdown then too. Jhanvi is a regular at Bollywood parties and is a darling of paparazzi too. The actor has an active Instagram account where she shares her latest looks and candid photos.

Meanwhile, we also caught Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with daughter Misha. Shahid and Mira were seen outside their home.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with daughter Misha (Pics: Varinder Chawla) Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with daughter Misha (Pics: Varinder Chawla)

Misha is one cute Bollywood star kid and Shahid has already spoken about how terrified he will be if she decides to enter Bollywood.

