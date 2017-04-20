Jhanvi Kapoor’s latest viral video proves Sridevi’s daughter is ready for Bollywood

A glamourous Jhanvi Kapoor was spotted dancing at a party in Dubai. A glamourous Jhanvi Kapoor was spotted dancing at a party in Dubai.

Star kid Jhanvi Kapoor, who is known for her excellent sense of style, fashion and glamour, is now completely ready to follow her parents’ footsteps and enter Bollywood. Her daily updates on Instagram are a proof that she has everything one need to be a star in the film industry. The star kid recently posted a picture of herself partying in Dubai and much like her mother she was seen dancing with utmost grace and elegance. With over 90,000 followers, the star kid has already managed to create her own fan base in Bollywood before even making any official debut.

She was spotted dancing with rumoured boyfriend Akshat Rajan, brother of Anushka Rajan who happens to be close friends with the Bachchan family of Bollywood. “#bootyshake #jhanvikapoor #partytime #janhvikapoor #party #whitedress #jhanvi #goodtimes #janhvi #dance #bollywood #bollyfashion #bollywoodstyle #friends #love #fun #groove #dancemoves,” she captioned the video.

Earlier, daddy Boney Kapoor had said that Jhanvi will be making her Bollywood debut and she will also be launched by the godfather of most star kids, Karan Johar. While some say that she may be a part of the sequel of Alia Bhatt’s film, Student Of The Year part 2, others have said that she will be a part of the Hindi remake of the Marathi film Sairat. No confirmation, however, have arrived yet.

Sridevi, who made her comeback in the Bollywood industry in 2012, in Gauri Shinde’s film English Vinglish, will be seen again in MOM. From the teasers of MOM, it looks like her character may have similarity with Vidya Balan’s character in Kahaani. Of course she will be telling the tale of a mother again, but this time her film will be a thriller.

