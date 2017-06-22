Sridevi clarifies her comment on Jhanvi Kapoor’s marriage, says ‘comment was misunderstood’

Sridevi says she would have been happy if Jhanvi Kapoor would have chosen an easy career. Sridevi says she would have been happy if Jhanvi Kapoor would have chosen an easy career.

Sridevi received flak for saying she would prefer her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor to get married rather than pursuing an acting career, but the actress has now clarified that her comments were misconstrued. The 53-year-old actress took to Twitter to clear her stance saying, she does not believe that marriage is the ultimate goal of a woman’s life.

“My comment was misunderstood and it really concerns me that it’s sounding like I believe girls are only meant to get married and settle down. That’s not what I want for my daughters, I want them to be able to stand on their own feet and have their own identity. I’ve always told them never to be dependant on anyone in any capacity. It’s very important to me that young girls understand that the end goal of their life is not to get married and have babies, they have every right to make something of themselves if they wish to. What I meant to say initially was that I would prefer if my daughters didn’t lead the kind of hectic life that comes with this business and instead have a relatively stable and relaxed life. But they are ambitious and I have come to respect that like every parent should, and that respect overshadows my parental instincts now.”

In an interview to Mid-Day, the actor had said, ” She wanted to do the film and initially, I wasn’t in favour. I don’t think it’s a bad industry. I am a creation of this world. But, as a parent, it would give me greater joy to see her married. But her happiness matters more, and if she does well as an actress, I will be a proud mother.” She also revealed that Jhanvi comes to her and husband Boney Kapoor to consult about career decisions. She said that as parents they are “aware of every detail of her career.”

Sridevi would be seen in an upcoming film MOM, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna, will release on July 7.

