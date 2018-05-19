Sridevi honoured at the Cannes Film Festival 2018

Recently, the late actor Sridevi was also posthumously honoured with the Best Actress award for her performance in MOM at the 65th National Film Awards. Recently, the late actor Sridevi was also posthumously honoured with the Best Actress award for her performance in MOM at the 65th National Film Awards.

Veteran Bollywood actor Sridevi was honoured with the TITAN Reginald F Lewis Film Icon Award at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.The award traditionally celebrates women of the film industry all over the world and also salute the multi-cultural impact on the world of cinema.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai and producer Namrata Goyal received the award on behalf of Sridevi’s family. “Janhvi, Khushi and I are overwhelmed with the recognition and tributes and love of millions of her fans being showered on her. Her work and life has touched so many hearts across the world and she has been an inspiration to millions. She will live forever, thanks to her body of work,” the actor’s husband, producer Boney Kapoor, said in a statement.

Recently, the late actor was also posthumously honoured with the Best Actress award for her performance in MOM at the 65th National Film Awards. This was Sridevi’s first National Film Award. Mom was her last feature-length film where she co-starred alongside Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film was directed by Ravi Udyawar.

Also, Subhash Ghai announced at Cannes that his banner Mukta Arts will co-produce a biopic about the controversial Indian guru Osho in collaboration with Rome-based Navala Productions. He said his involvement with the upcoming project was inevitable. “I have been reading Osho’s writings critically for over 30 years,” he told PTI in an exclusive interview in the India Pavilion of the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

Sridevi passed away on February 24 in Dubai.

