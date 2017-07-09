Watch: Sridevi breaks down as she misses her on-screen daughter Pakistani actor Sajal Ali

Sridevi talks about Pakistani actor Sajal Ali, cries while remembering moments with her. Sridevi talks about Pakistani actor Sajal Ali, cries while remembering moments with her.

Sridevi’s MOM is doing well at the box office. While the team is heading for celebration of their film’s success, Sridevi is missing her on-screen daughter Pakistani actor Sajal Ali. The actor, who has been talking about her relationship with her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, spoke about how she had developed a mother-like relationship with Sajal while shooting for MOM. In a video shared by a fan, Sridevi could not hold herself on mention of Sajal and broke down in tears in front of the camera.

The actor said, “Sajal mera baccha I love you… I don’t know why I am becoming emotional. I miss you all. The way you have worked in the film, it is incredible. This film would have been incomplete without you. It is a special moment for us. We have been waiting for this. I miss you all.”

Earlier, the actor had spoken to indianexpress.com about her camaraderie with Sajal. “Well, during the shooting, on the first schedule, we became very close to each other. Even Jhanvi and Khushi used to interact with her and share everything. I feel though she is far away, she is my daughter. She has done an outstanding job and it’s sad that she cannot be here with us (for the promotions),” said the 53-year-old actor.

While the MOM team has been promoting the film in full swing, Pakistani actors Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui could not be a part of the journey.

MOM is Sridevi’s 300th film, which in itself makes it special for the actor and her family. Now, we are waiting to know when Jhanvi Kapoor’s debut film will be announced.

