Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi at the National Film Awards ceremony rehearsal

Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi as he attends the National Film Awards ceremony for her Best Actress award. Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi as he attends the National Film Awards ceremony for her Best Actress award.

Sridevi, who passed away in February 2018, will be posthumously honoured at the 65th National Film Awards today for her performance in the film Mom. The actress is remembered for her skilled performances and her on-screen charm.

As the winners and their families of winners gather at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi to attend the ceremony of 65th National Film Awards, Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi are there to accept the honour on her behalf.

In an interview with DD News, Boney Kapoor expressed his feeling about the same. He said he missed her and was teary-eyed while he said so. He added, “It is a very proud moment at the same time… we miss her. She would have been very happy being here. Aur kya bolu? (What else do I say?)” He continues, “We just feel elated, proud that she is being recognised for the hard work she has put in this film.” He concludes by saying, “She got many awards but this tops the list.”

She would have been very very happy, @BoneyKapoor on his wife, late #Sridevi, being awarded (posthumously) the Best Actress National Award@smritiirani @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/4M4od9qJWm — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) May 3, 2018

Boney Kapoor also said that Sridevi had worked in over 300 films in a career that lasted for almost five decades. Sridevi is being honoured as the Best Actress for her work in the film Mom. Her untimely demise came as a shock to her fans.

The 65th National Film Awards are being held in New Delhi today, however, some of the winners will probably skip the ceremony as this year, President Ram Nath Kovind will apparently present only 11 awards.

