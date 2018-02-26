Sridevi’s body to reach India by afternoon

Sridevi body will be ready for repatriation by 1 to 2pm, Dubai time. (Express Archive Photo by R. Krishna) Sridevi body will be ready for repatriation by 1 to 2pm, Dubai time. (Express Archive Photo by R. Krishna)

Veteran actor Sridevi’s mortal remains will be flown back to India from Dubai today, her family said in a statement. Sridevi’s body could not be repatriated yesterday as the final investigation reports from Dubai Police were not ready last evening.

Reliance Communications (RCom) chairman Anil Ambani has reportedly offered to fly her remains back home in his private jet. Sridevi, 54, wife of producer Boney Kapoor, died late Saturday night reportedly due to a cardiac arrest in Dubai’s Jumeirah Emirates Towers. The body will be ready for repatriation by 1 to 2pm, Dubai time, Khaleej Times reported.

Indian Consulate officials reveal that that after receiving the Police Clearance and forensic report, the other procedures including, immigration and embalming would be completed in the next 3 to 4 hours, a source told the publication. The actor and family were in town after attending the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah which took place in Ras Al Khaimah.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri and Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul, Indian Consulate representatives were coordinating with Dubai Police and other authorities concerned. However, the procedures to sent her body to India could not be completed yesterday before office hours in local departments here.

The Kapoor family in a statement issued last night said that her body will arrive in India today.

