Sridevi’s body to be brought back in Anil Ambani’s aircraft

In a moving gesture, Indian industrial magnate Anil Ambani has sent an aircraft to Dubai to bring back Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor’s body to India, sources said. The 13-seater private jet, (Embraer-135BJ) belonging to Reliance Transport & Travel Ltd, left Mumbai for Dubai around 1:30 PM on Sunday.

The funeral is likely to take place on Monday after the aircraft arrives with Sridevi’s mortal remains and her immediate members. There is no word from the family on this so far.

Sridevi, 54, passed away in Dubai late on Saturday night, plunging the entire country into a pall of gloom as her fans and admirers expressed shock and disbelief. The actress breathed her last on Saturday night at around 11 PM following cardiac arrest. She was rushed to the nearby Rashid Hospital but pronounced dead on admission.

Sridevi was in Dubai to attend the marriage function of actress Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi. The actress is remembered for her performance is some of the iconic Bollywood films like Mr. India, Nagina, Sadma, ChalBaaz, Chandni, Khuda Gawah, among many others in different Indian languages.

The Padma Shri recipient, who made a comeback to Bollywood in 2012 with English Vinglish after a long break of 15 years, was last seen in Mom in 2017.

