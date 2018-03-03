Boney Kapoor to immerse Sridevi’s ashes in Rameswaram today

Sridevi diesd on February 24 in Dubai. Sridevi diesd on February 24 in Dubai.

An urn carrying the ashes of Bollywood superstar Sridevi was brought to Chennai on Friday by her husband Boney Kapoor for immersion in the sea of Rameswaram. The ashes brought by Kapoor in a special aircraft will be taken to the holy island town of Rameswaram today and immersed in the sea there, airport sources said.

Sridevi, 54, died on February 24 in a Dubai hotel. The body of Bollywood icon was flown back to Mumbai on February 27 after Dubai authorities had determined that she had accidentally drowned in her hotel bathtub. The body of the actor, who was born in a village in Tamil Nadu and started her career in Tamil films, was cremated on February 28. Before the cremation, family, friends and film industry colleagues were allowed to pay their respects to Sridevi at the Celebrations Sports Club, next to her house in the Green Acres apartment complex.

After the funeral of Sridevi, the Kapoor family also issued a joint statement which was shared by Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor on their social media accounts. “The past few days have been trying times for us as a family. Today, particularly, has been one of the hardest. We laid to rest a beautiful soul who has gone too soon. She leaves behind a legacy that is unique. Her talent was undeniable, her beauty unmatched and her ability to connect with the audience was legendary,” the statement said.

Her death sent shock waves across India with those who knew her at a loss to explain how the star could die so suddenly.

