Boney, Janhvi and Khushi immerse Sridevi’s ashes in Rameswaram

Boney Kapoor along with his daughters Janhvi and Khushi immersed Sridevi’s ashes in Rameswaram. Boney Kapoor along with his daughters Janhvi and Khushi immersed Sridevi’s ashes in Rameswaram.

Boney Kapoor along with his daughters Janhvi and Khushi bid a final farewell to Sridevi in Rameswaram today. According to a report by PTI, Boney Kapoor brought Sridevi’s ashes in a special aircraft to Chennai on Saturday and reached Rameswaram to immerse the ashes of Bollywood’s first female superstar in the sea there. Photographer Manav Manglani took to Instagram and shared a picture of Boney Kapoor and his daughters Janhvi and Khushi immersing Sridevi’s ashes in the sea.

Sridevi’s untimely demise at a hotel room in Dubai came as a shock to the entire nation. The 54-year-old actor, who ruled showbiz for decades, left the world too soon. Sridevi, who was in Dubai along with the entire Kapoor clan for her nephew’s wedding, passed away on February 24. Her mortal remains were brought back to India on February 27 after Dubai authorities determined that she had died of accidental drowning in her bathtub. The entire Hindi film industry and Sridevi’s fans reached Mumbai to pay their final respects to the iconic actor at her condolence meet in Celebrations Sports Club.

After Sridevi was laid to rest, the Kapoor family also issued a joint statement which read, “The past few days have been trying times for us as a family. Today, particularly, has been one of the hardest. We laid to rest a beautiful soul who has gone too soon. She leaves behind a legacy that is unique. Her talent was undeniable, her beauty unmatched and her ability to connect with the audience was legendary.”

