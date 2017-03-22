Sridevi and Raveena Tandon’s mother of all battles. See pics

Uncanny similarities between the first look of Raveena Tandon’s Maatr and Sridevi’s MOM. Uncanny similarities between the first look of Raveena Tandon’s Maatr and Sridevi’s MOM.

Sridevi, the queen of 80s Bollywood, and 90s actor Raveena Tandon have both seem to have chosen to be a part of movies about motherhood. While Sridevi’s MOM is slotted to release on July 14, 2017, and also stars Akshaye Khanna; Raveena Tandon’s project Maatr has Madhur Mittal in the lead and was penned by Michael Pellico. She is currently promoting the film that is slotted to release on April 21, 2017. We got to see Sridevi’s look in MOM well before Raveena’s in Maatr and it was quite impressive. Now Maatr’s first look has been released and to say that they look uncannily similar would be an understatement. So here we have the similarities between MOM and Maatr.

The title: MOM vs Maatr

Sridevi’s film MOM and Raveena’s Maatr mean the same — mother. The buzz around the films also suggests that both the movies revolve around a mother’s fight, on a broad term. In a recent statement, Raveena did confirm that her film deals with a strong message about zero tolerance towards any form of violence against women. MOM, on the other hand, is expected to be about a troubled relationship between a stepmother and daughter.

The first look poster

The design element of both the posters is the same. It looks like they want to give out the same message about their films. While MOM has the mother in different languages painted on the poster with Sridevi in the background and looks edgy, Raveena Tandon’s Maatr looks a lot more glossy but also has a mother in different languages printed on the poster to form Raveena’s face.

The expression

Both Sridevi and Raveena look intense. While the English Vinglish actor looks fierce in MOM, Raveena looks contemplative, especially with the title of the film strategically placed on her forehead.

While both the actors are legends and have given us some amazing performance in the past, we are excited to see what these two mothers bring to the table this time around.

