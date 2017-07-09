Sridevi felt so connected to her character in MOM that her daughter felt she is a changed person

Sridevi says that MOM has changed her a person. Sridevi says that MOM has changed her a person.

MOM actor Sridevi says it is not in her hands to decide the kind of films she wants to do as she depends on her filmmakers to cast her in challenging roles. The 53-year-old actor says, in her three-decade-old career, she has never planned to become a part of the movies she finally ended up doing. In an interview, Sridevi says, “When I pick up a movie, it’s not about my choice. But when the choice comes, I would want to take up that opportunity. God has been kind. All the films that I did, I didn’t plan them. They just came to me. It’s directors’ choice if they want to work with me. Not mine.”

The actor, whose turn as a mother seeking revenge for her daughter in MOM has garnered positive reviews, returned to Hindi cinema five years after English Vinglish released. She says the gap happened because she felt responsible towards her fans. “When the audience expects you to do a good job, you become more choosy. It becomes a responsibility. I don’t want to do films for the sake of doing them. I have a lot to do at home. I enjoy that as well. I want to do the same with my films too.”

Sridevi says she felt genuine emotion towards the story of the film and the preparation for the role took a toll on her. “Maybe, subconsciously I wanted to be in that frame. It didn’t allow me to be normal at home. We shot the film for three months. And my daughter and physiotherapist told me that I had become a different person.” Sridevi, who made her debut as a child star, was one of the top actors in the 1980s. The actor says having a legacy is more than she could have asked for. “As an actor, you keep learning. There’s no end to it. All films that I have done, this legacy, is a like a dream come true for me. I live in the present, I look forward to all kind of films I get.”

There have been many reports surrounding the film debut of her daughter Jhanvi and the actor has been fielding such questions with patience. “Media wants to know everything. We are in this industry, we have to get used to it, we are still getting used to it. So I have no complains, they are doing their job. “(What you can do is) answer it with – ‘When the time comes, you’ll be the first ones to know’. There’s no point talking about it again and again.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App