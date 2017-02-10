Spontaneous acting has worked in my favour: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu says her previous films ‘Baby’ and ‘Pink’ were out of her comfort zone and she had to work really hard to prepare for them. Taapsee Pannu says her previous films ‘Baby’ and ‘Pink’ were out of her comfort zone and she had to work really hard to prepare for them.

Actress Taapsee Pannu has said that not being a traditionally trained in acting has actually worked in her favour as the audience likes her spontaneity on screen.

“I am not a trained actor, but I think that has become my strength. People like the fact that I am a spontaneous actor and that works in my favour,” Pannu said during a press conference in the city on Thursday.

The seasoned South Indian actress, who started her Bollywood career with a comedy Chasme Baddoor, is set for the release of another romantic comedy RunningShaadi.com produced by city boy Shoojit Sarcar that talks about helping people elope with the love of their life to get married.

Talking about her character Nimmi in the film, Pannu said it was effortless for her compared to the breakneck roles she played in her previous ventures as the girl in the film very much resonates with her own self.

“My previous films ‘Baby’ and ‘Pink’ were out of my comfort zone and I had to work really hard to prepare for them. This was much easier and fun as I got to portray myself on the screen. What more can an actor ask for,” she said.

The actress, who has done just three films in Bollywood so far, said the audience would get a chance to see her more often on the screen as five of her movies would release this year.

“People have often asked me why I do so less films but I told them I am constantly shooting for the last three years. I think they won’t be complaining about this anymore as I have five films coming up this year,” she said with a smile.

Producer of the film Shoojit Sircar, who cast Taapsee in his previous release Pink, said the actress was an automatic choice as she fits the role in the film perfectly.

“While ‘RunningShaadi’ was shot before Pink and is being released now, I had no doubt in casting Taapsee in the film as she looked so perfect for the role. Had this film been shot after ‘Pink’ I would have still cast her in the film,” he said.

Agreeing to the fact that the success of his last film has created a significant buzz about the upcoming one, Sircar said he does not believe much in promotional activities and thinks good films can prosper on their own.

“Promotions of a film can make people aware but I always believe a film is good if it travels on its own,” he said.