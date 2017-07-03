Spider-Man Homecoming: Tom Holland was told that Tiger Shroff is his Hindi voice and his reaction is epic. Watch video

Here’s how Spider-Man Homecoming star Tom Holland reacted after watching Tiger Shroff’s song video. Here’s how Spider-Man Homecoming star Tom Holland reacted after watching Tiger Shroff’s song video.

Tiger Shroff has dubbed for the Hindi version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Homecoming starring Tom Holland. The actor has only nice things to say about lending his voice to his childhood superhero. Tiger who is steadily growing his strong fan base in the country is himself a budding action hero. But does Tom Holland know about Tiger’s popularity in India?

While Tom may not be aware of Tiger’s popularity, he instantly realised that Jackie Shroff’s son is immensely talented. Recently, while interviewing Tom, journalist Rajeev Masand showed the Hollywood actor a glimpse of Tiger’s video song “Whistle Baja” from his film Heropanti. From surprise to admiration, a range of expressions flitted across Tom’s face while watching Tiger dancing effortlessly on-screen. Tom instantly asked Rajeev, “Wow. Is he a singer?”

Rajeev corrects Tom and informs him, “Well, he’s an actor. He’s a dancer”. Tom admired Tiger and said,”His dancing is really cool. He is a proper dancer. Wow. He is a real dancer”. When Rajeev finally tells Tom that the brilliant dancer in the video is none other than Tiger Shroff who has given his voice for the Hindi version of the film, Tom proudly says, “I am glad that I have got someone so talented doing the voices for me”.

Tiger Shroff uploaded the whole conversation between journalist and Tom on his Instagram handle and wrote,”Thank you so much @rajeevmasand sir for sharing! Saw #SpiderManHomecoming and @tomholland2013 was phenomenal. The film is epic”.

“It is like my childhood dream come true because I have been a big fan of many superheroes, especially Spider-Man. This is actually my half dream come true, I really want to be Spider-Man one day, this is one step closer,” Tiger earlier told indianexpress.com.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd