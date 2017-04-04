Spanish model does a U-turn, says sorry to Hrithik Roshan for calling him ‘mentor, friend’

Angela Krislinzki for Hrithik Roshan: I respect you a lot sir and I am sorry for such misleading headlines. It’s really hurtful. Angela Krislinzki for Hrithik Roshan: I respect you a lot sir and I am sorry for such misleading headlines. It’s really hurtful.

Polish-Spanish model-turned-actor Angela Krislinzki recently said that she has found a friend and mentor in Hrithik Roshan. The duo had shot for two ads a year ago. However, when Hrithik Roshan read the report, he was shocked and not afraid to show it. The actor wrote on Twitter, “My dear lady, who are you and why are u lying.” Needless to say that Angela Krislinzki’s interview left Hrithik embarrassed.

And now Angela has clarified her stand. The actor said she just admired Hrithik juts like millions of others. “I respect you a lot sir and I am sorry for such misleading headlines. It’s really hurtful. I have admired you as an actor just like millions of others but I have been fortunate enough to work with you in two tvcs. When I say, mentor, I meant some who inspired my life in the right direction,” Angela wrote on Twitter.

Angela added further, “It all began with a press meet of my film when someone asked me how I thought of entering acting in spite of foreign looks, so I replied when I was shooting with Hrithik Roshan, his few inspirational words inspired me. He said work on yourself and your acting and no body can stop you. I would like to apologise for any inconvenience occurred to you.”

In an interview given to DNA, Angela said that she has found a mentor and friend in Hrithik Roshan. She said “I consider Hrithik a mentor and keep him informed. I showed him a song from my last south release, Size Zero and he liked it immensely. Later, I even sent him the first look and trailer of my upcoming film Rogue and he was impressed.” When Hrithik read the report in the morning, he was apparently shocked and took no time to clarify his stand on the same. The actor replied, “My dear lady, who are you and why are u lying.”

“I told him it would be difficult for me to access filmmakers and get the right roles in Bollywood because of my international looks. He assured me that it was all about confidence and asked me to work on my acting skills and Hindi diction. That conversation with him changed my life,” she added.

