Sophie Choudry to make acting comeback this year

Sophie Choudry has been a known name in the industry because of her indie-pop songs. Sophie Choudry has been a known name in the industry because of her indie-pop songs.

Indian popstar Sophie Choudry, who last appeared in Mallika Sherawat and Rahul Bose-starrer Pyar Ke Side Effects, is coming back on the big screen yet again. At least, that’s the hint she has given to her fans during an interview with indianexpress.com. The singer said, “The exposure of Bollywood is huge, so I am doing some of playback singing this year. Which means you will hear me much more. Apart from that, you might see me on the big screen again this year.”

Sophie has been a known name in the industry because of her indie-pop songs. She started off her career by recreating old songs, giving it a western touch. While every other singer feels the genre of indie-pop is dying, she thinks it has grown like never before within Bollywood.

“I think independent music has grown in a big way. However, I don’t know if we can ever talk about indie-pop music the way we loved or imagined it. We have grown up watching Daler Mehendi, Alisha Chinoy and many such iconic people who have given massive hits when it comes to independent music. But in today’s world, I will say that Bollywood is now sounding like independent or pop-songs, which has made it difficult for singers to make it big in their individualistic sense.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

However, she is happy about singles doing well in the web world. “It is happy to see that singles are doing so well on the internet era. My song, Sajan Mein Nachungi, has been loved, which proves that there is still space for you. I also think doing singles is very important because that’s what gives you an individuality, a face. My songs still have the face, which gives me an upper hand in comparison to other playback singers.”

Listen to Sophie Choudry’s new single Sajan Mein Nachungi:

On Bollywood front, while she is prepping up for an acting comeback, she says playback was something she could explore only last year with Vishal- Shekhar’s Befikre. When asked about why she never tried to playback for actors before, she said, “There are two reasons to it. I was launched in a film as an actor. At that time, people never used to like different voices. They were dedicated to these typical playback voices. The trend of new voices has started recently.

Also read | Ranveer Singh is having the time of his life in Switzerland

“In Pyar Ke Side Effects, I did sing for myself. But after that, people started assuming that since I have done a film, I will not playback for other actors. I made playback debut with Vishal Shekhar’s Je Taime from Befikre but for me, the priority is to be a pop diva as that’s the niche I have created for myself,”she continued.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd