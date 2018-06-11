Soorma trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Diljit Dosanjh gets into the skin of Sandeep Singh

The trailer of Soorma is out. The upcoming sports film, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu, is based on the life of Indian hockey team’s former captain Sandeep Singh.
Singh was paralysed and used a wheelchair for two years after an accidental gunshot injured him in 2006. And fighting all odds, he got back on his feet and made a comeback to international hockey in 2008. It was under his captaincy that India won the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and also qualified for the 2012 Olympics in London. Singh has also been hailed as one of the most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.
Directed by Shaad Ali, the Sandeep Singh biopic Soorma will hit screens on July 13.
Actor-turned-producer Chitrangada Singh said, "Somewhere, everybody felt it was our duty to do justice to the man (Sandeep Singh) who has stood alone all the time. When Shaad Ali came on board and took the project, the journey just became smoother. With Diljit and Taapsee, I could not have asked for more."
When Taapsee Pannu was asked if she ever felt overshadowed as Soorma is hero-centric, she said, "I don't think screen time matters. I registered myself among the audiences even after having just 10 minutes of screen space in Baby. I know, no matter what the time is, once people leave the theater, they will talk about me. I have that confidence as an actor. It is not necessary to be a hero all the time. I have many films coming out this year, so you can wait for them to release. For once, let me be a sundar (beautiful) actor!"
Diljit Dosanjh revealed that the song has been written by Gulzar and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. He further added, "When I work, I do not differentiate as a Punjabi film or Bollywood. I feel happy when I am praised on social media for my films. This film has to be watched for Sandeep Singh and the inspiration that he is. It will not necessarily cater to people who have interest in sports but to everyone who has had their low phases in life."
Diljit Dosanjh reveals why he was averse to sign Soorma initially, and how he ultimately accepted to play the role of Sandeep Singh.
At the Soorma trailer launch, former hockey player Sandeep Singh said, "I feel I am reliving my life's difficult moments but through someone else."
At the trailer launch in Mumbai, Diljit Dosanjh said, "They were so convinced. I heard the script and thought it would be wrong if I did not sign the film."
Ali Quli Mirza wrote on Twitter: "The success, downfall and a phenomenal comeback! The #SoormaTrailer has had me on the edge of my seat leaving me curious about the story of this unsung hero."
"Hockey is a different sport. I had to unlearn cricket to learn hockey. It is easier for someone who is not a sportsperson to pick up hockey. They just have to learn it. Both Diljit and I had to do a lot of core exercises -running, jogging, jog while dribbling etc. Lot of preparation was required for this film. Both Sandeep and Bikramjeet have different styles of playing. Bikramjeet is high on energy and I had to observe him in order to play his part right on screen," Angad Bedi told PTI.
Taapsee Pannu posted on Twitter: "Excitement galore! There is no better feeling than to be a part of a true story! Bring it on #Soorma #SoormaTrailer. A story we missed once before but this time..... #DontLetThisStoryPass."