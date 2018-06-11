Soorma trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Diljit Dosanjh gets into the skin of Sandeep Singh

Soorma movie trailer: Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer is slated to release on July 13. Soorma movie trailer: Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer is slated to release on July 13.

The trailer of Soorma is out. The upcoming sports film, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu, is based on the life of Indian hockey team’s former captain Sandeep Singh.

Singh was paralysed and used a wheelchair for two years after an accidental gunshot injured him in 2006. And fighting all odds, he got back on his feet and made a comeback to international hockey in 2008. It was under his captaincy that India won the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and also qualified for the 2012 Olympics in London. Singh has also been hailed as one of the most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.

Also read | It is shameful that I didn’t know about Sandeep Singh’s story: Diljit Dosanjh on Soorma

Directed by Shaad Ali, the Sandeep Singh biopic Soorma will hit screens on July 13.