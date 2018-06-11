Soorma trailer: Five key takeaways from the Diljit Dosanjh film

Soorma trailer: Diljit Dosanjh plays hockey player Sandeep Singh in Shaad Ali’s Soorma Soorma trailer: Diljit Dosanjh plays hockey player Sandeep Singh in Shaad Ali’s Soorma

Sandeep Singh biopic Soorma’s trailer was released today, and it has generated quite the buzz. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. Soorma has been produced by Deepak Singh and Chitrangda Singh. Here are our five major takeaways from the Soorma trailer:

Strong screen presence of the leads

From the looks of it, Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu have completely inhabited their characters. They look convincing as skillful hockey players. Diljit, especially, is dynamic on screen. The singer and actor’s last Bollywood outing Udta Punjab had been received favourably by the audience. So, here’s hoping he will give a credible performance in this drama as well.

The humour

While in the Soorma trailer, there are more dramatic moments than there are moments that provide comic relief, yet the couple of scenes that we do get in the nearly three-minute trailer are the highlights of the promo.

The parts where Dosanjh as Singh hits the field

The parts of the trailer where Diljit Dosanjh hits the field as former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh is quite convincing.

The music

From what we can hear in the trailer, the music manages to retain that raw, emotional quality that’s needed for a movie like Soorma. Of course, with composers like Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, one could expect nothing less.

Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Vijay Raaz

It has been a while since the two actors graced a commercial flick. And honestly, it’s quite refreshing to see actors with the caliber of Kharbanda and Raaz grace the big screen again.

Soorma will release in theatres on July 13, 2018.

