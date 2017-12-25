Soorma team wraps up shooting as Taapsee Pannu invites audience for a gripping watch, see photos

Taapsee Pannu will share the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Soorma. Taapsee Pannu will share the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Soorma.

After impressing the audience with Pink and Naam Shabana and taking them on a laughter ride with Judwaa 2, Taapsee Pannu is now inviting the audience to the theaters on 29 June 2018 for a gripping tale of hockey player Sandeep Singh. The actor has wrapped the shoot of her upcoming film titled Soorma, which would see her sharing the screen space with Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh.

Taapsee took to Twitter and shared two pictures from the sets. She mentioned, “And that’s a wrap! From blazing goals to crazy cold! It’s packup for Team #Soorma. See you in theatres on 29th June 2018!” In another post, she revealed her first on-field look and wrote, “Best part of the game is the opportunity to play, Thank you my entire team of #Soorma for giving this beautiful opportunity to play our national sport. Jahan se start kiya tha wahin khatam kiya hai… hockey field pe 🏑😁 Milte hai stadium mein 29th June 2018 ko!”

This is for the first time when Taapsee will be working with Diljit. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Taapsee had earlier mentioned about her excitement of teaming up with the Udta Punjab actor. She said, “I have seen his Hindi films and heard Punjabi songs. Even though I am a Sardarni, I have not seen Diljit’s work in Punjab’s film industry. I am looking forward to this project because this is yet another moment when my fans would be watching me in a different avatar.”

Check out the post here:

Recently at an event, Diljit too shared his experience of working in Soorma. He said, “It is not an easy sport, especially hockey. I have never been a sports person. Never played. When I was shooting, I realised people love the game. I hope like cricket, hockey also grows the same way.”

Soorma is being directed by Shaad Ali.

