Soorma official poster: Diljit Dosanjh transforms into hockey legend Sandeep Singh, leaves us impressed

We have seen him doing comedy and being a complete romantic but this time Diljit Dosanjh is all set to show a side of him, which has never been seen before. The singer-turned-actor is all set to portray hockey legend Sandeep Singh in an upcoming film titled Soorma, which is directed by Shaad Ali.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official poster of the film and announced the release date. He wrote, “Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in #Soorma… Based on hockey legend Sandeep Singh… Directed by Shaad Ali… Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh… 29 June 2018 release.”

In the poster, we see Diljit completely in his character but he presents two versions of Sandeep – one the aggressive player who is ready to take on the rival team and on the other hand, we see him seated in a wheelchair. It seems there’s a lot more to know about the hockey legend, and it surely leaves us interested.

Earlier, the makers had released a teaser poster featuring Diljit and Sandeep. Well, the first look and official poster did leave a lasting impression on us, making us impatient to know about the story. It definitely seems Diljit is on a roll.

This is for the first time when Diljit will be sharing screen space with Taapsee Pannu, who proved herself to be a commercially viable actor with her latest outing Judwaa 2. Apart from the duo, the film will also star Angad Bedi, who would also be seen in Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai.

