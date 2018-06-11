Diljit Dosanjh: Told producers I would do a romantic film for free but not Soorma

Dijit Dosanjh starrer Soorma will hit screens on July 13. Dijit Dosanjh starrer Soorma will hit screens on July 13.

Days after revealing that he initially rejected the offer to star in Soorma, actor Diljit Dosanjh today said that he was ready to do any film for free as he knew that a sports film would require a lot of hard work.

“I told them, ‘Make me do any film. A romantic one. Make me do it for free, but not on hockey as it will require a lot of hard work and maybe I wouldn’t be able to do it.’ But they were very convinced and so, I heard the story. I would have taken a wrong decision in my career if I had not done Soorma,” Diljit told reporters at Soorma’s trailer launch.

Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma also stars Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi. Also present at the trailer launch were Sandeep Singh and his brother Bikram Singh, who was instrumental in his younger brother’s recovery and comeback to hockey.

Sandeep heaped praise on Diljit, saying that no other actor could have done justice to his story the way the actor did.

“No one else but Diljit would have been able to do the character. There’s no one beyond him who could have done it. The best part about him is that you have to tell him only once, then he just does it exactly the way you want,” he said.

Soorma is a biopic on the life of Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh. Singh has led quite the life. From suffering a bullet wound to making a stunning comeback, his story is awe-inspiring.

The film has been co-produced by Sony Pictures and Chitrangda Singh.

