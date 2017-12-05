Soorma actor Taapsee Pannu expresses her love for sports

Taapsee Pannu and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma will release in June next year. Taapsee Pannu and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma will release in June next year.

Donning the Indian jersey, Taapsee Pannu stands upright in a hockey field. The still is from the shooting of her upcoming film opposite Diljit Dosanjh titled Soorma. Helmed by Shaad Ali, Soorma is based on the life of hockey legend Sandeep Singh.

While we have seen Diljit Dosanjh’s portrayal of Sandeep Singh earlier with the release of the first look and poster of the film, this is the first time we see Taapsee in her Soorma gear. And boy, she has managed to get us intrigued. Though the picture has been taken to showcase Taapsee’s back, her plaited hair, knee length socks and sports shoes are enough to form a lasting image of her character in our mind. Sharing the picture on Twitter, Taapsee wrote, “Only if I wasn’t an actor……. 😍💖 #Soorma #LoveForSports #IndianJersey.”

While the film isn’t a biopic, it explores an important chapter of Sandeep Singh’s life. While the exact details are still unknown, the film is set to be directed by Shaad Ali.

Taapsee and Diljit also went through extensive hockey training before they commenced shooting for the film in Punjab in October. With a stellar cast like this, we are sure that this project is something to watch out for.

Earlier, the makers had released the first poster of the film featuring Diljit in the center stage. In the poster, we saw Diljit present two versions of his character Sandeep – one the aggressive player who is ready to take on the rival team and on the other hand, we see him seated in a wheelchair.

Soorma will hit the screens in June 2018.

