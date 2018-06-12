Soorma actor Taapsee Pannu: Sports stars are the real stars

Taapsee Pannu plays Diljit Dosanjh love interest in Soorma. Taapsee Pannu plays Diljit Dosanjh love interest in Soorma.

Taapsee Pannu is all set to portray a hockey player in her upcoming film Soorma. In an interview with indianexpress.com, the actor spoke about why she can never be a real-life sportswoman.

Q. You play hockey player Harpreet in the film. Would you be interested in taking up sports?

I truly consider sports stars as the real stars because they represent our country which makes them really stand apart. I don’t think I can be one of them and I just find them extremely confident and self-made.

Q. This is the first time you and Diljit will be sharing the screen space. How would you describe him?

He is a very no-nonsense person who sticks to his job. He is also a really good singer.

Q. Manmarziyaan, Nitishastra, Mulk, Soorma and also Neevevaroo. We are losing count of the projects. How have you managed to wrap up all these films?

I was just working back to back crazily, after Judwaa 2 released. I was barely home for like 20 days. I had to finish all these four projects and we did it. They were really well-planned projects.

Q. Each one is a different genre. Was it difficult to jump from one to another?

The transitions were slightly tricky because they are so different and the characters are different as well. But the fact that I chose the directors, the ones who could really get the best work out of me, really helped.

Q. Lastly, we saw you in a short film titled Nitishastra. What made you sign on for this film?

I was honestly not in the mood or the mind to do a short film because I was so busy with the films I had in hand. When Kapil who worked with me in Shabana and Judwaa 2 came up to me with an idea that he just wanted me to listen to, I was already ready to say no. But his idea was the perfect mix of Pink and Shabana which are the two very important films of my career. Then I thought, who will do it if not me? It’s just something that fits in my sensibilities so easily, especially given the way he wrote the screenplay, the idea and the concept. I was sold then and there.

Taapsee Pannu’s next titled Soorma will hit the theatres on July 13.

