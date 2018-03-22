Sooraj Pancholi to star in Remo D’souza’s dance-based film

Sooraj Pancholi will be next seen in Remo D’souza’s next dance film. Sooraj Pancholi will be next seen in Remo D’souza’s next dance film.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi is set to work on an untitled dance-based film, which will be written by ABCD: Anybody Can Dance director Remo D’souza. A director for the upcoming film is yet to be roped in. “I have always been passionate about dancing. When I got to know that the film is dance-based and I will be learning different kinds of dance forms for this movie, I was thrilled beyond words,” Sooraj said in a statement to IANS.

Meanwhile, D’souza, who is helming Race 3, is excited to be a part of the hit Race franchise. “Ten years of Race…. I am so happy to be a part of the Race 3 family. I hope I am able to live up to all your expectations and match up to legends like Abbas Mustan, Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan,” the director, also an ace choreographer, tweeted on Thursday.

Recently, Remo D’souza has also announced another dance film which will be a dance battle between Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and Prabhudheva in the lead. The 3D film is said to be the biggest dance film ever in Bollywood and is expected to hit the screens on November 8, 2019. Earlier Remo has also helmed the popular ABCD – Anybody Can Dance series. Sooraj Pancholi who made his debut alongside Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty in Hero has also appeared in a music video “GF BF” alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd