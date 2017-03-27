Sooraj Pancholi’s next film a love story, to be directed by Remo D’Souza

Sooraj Pancholi next film will be helmed by ABCD 2 director-choreographer Remo D’Souza. Sooraj Pancholi next film will be helmed by ABCD 2 director-choreographer Remo D’Souza.

After making a debut with Hero, actor Sooraj Pancholi is now set to start shooting for a new film, which is a love story.

“I am starting a film now. In 20 to 25 days probably, I will start shooting for the film. It is a love story… An action love story. That is all I am allowed to say right now,” Sooraj said on the sidelines of Society Leadership Awards 2017 here on Sunday.

The film will be helmed by ABCD 2 director-choreographer Remo D’Souza. The project has been termed as a dance-action film about two brothers. The movie features Ajay Devgn too.

Remo had earlier confirmed that the actors would train in Germany for the action sequences, and would also train for dance. However, the leading lady of the film hasn’t been confirmed.

According to recent reports, Sooraj’s mentor and superstar Salman Khan is considering remaking a Telugu film in Hindi with him in the lead role. Salman apparently met ace-filmmaker Puri Jagannath in Mumbai and asked him to write a film for Sooraj. In turn, the director showed his upcoming film, titled Rouge, which has a newcomer in the lead role, and Salman liked it.

Sooraj’s debut movie Hero, which was produced by Salman, received an average response from critics and fans alike at the box office. Salman now seems to be fishing for a good script down south to give Sooraj his first hit in Bollywood.

Apart from establishing a base in Bollywood, Sooraj is also booked for abetting the suicide of his girlfriend and late actor Jiah Khan. He has recently requested the court for an expeditious trial in the case.

